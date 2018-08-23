Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $118.30 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,379,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788,970 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 1.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Iron Mountain worth $118,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2,964.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 64,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,751 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 364,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74.5% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $3,843,000. Finally, Chemical Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.33%.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,046.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

