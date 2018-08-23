Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $349.09 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573,163 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 4.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Prologis worth $349,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 156,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 50.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 24.9% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

