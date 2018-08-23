Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA) Holdings Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,286,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 5.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 598,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 37.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 154,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 83.6% in the first quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 245,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet Co Class A alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $657.94 million during the quarter.

About Central Garden & Pet Co Class A

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Co Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet Co Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.