Centre Asset Management LLC Has $10.54 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

UNH stock opened at $260.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $186.00 and a 1 year high of $264.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,829 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

