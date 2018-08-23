Centurylink (CTL) Debt Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) debt rose 1.1% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.65% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2042. The debt is now trading at $90.13 and was trading at $87.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Centurylink stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

In related news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 118.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

