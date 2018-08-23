Centurylink (CTL) Downgraded by Hanson to Sell

Hanson cut shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.18.

NYSE:CTL opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.80. Centurylink has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339,784 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 18,455,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,217,000 after purchasing an additional 992,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,817,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,924,000 after purchasing an additional 627,080 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 936,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,227,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

