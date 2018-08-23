Cerner (CERN) PT Raised to $76.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cerner to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. Cerner has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 205,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $12,389,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,102,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $2,728,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,557,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,974 shares of company stock valued at $45,502,401. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,014,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $6,398,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 116,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

