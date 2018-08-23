Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cerner by 8.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $268,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at $149,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie M. Wilson sold 67,574 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $4,374,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,974 shares of company stock worth $45,502,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cerner from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cerner from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

