CGI (GIB) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Headlines about CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CGI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.6274071688611 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

GIB stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. CGI has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

