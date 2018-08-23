ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. First Analysis set a $17.00 price target on ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.77 million, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Cornetta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at $743,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 113.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 51.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

