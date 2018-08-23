Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 26,422,942 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,444,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,422,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.5% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 67.24% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,907,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 159.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 117,277 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 684,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,822,000 after buying an additional 97,661 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 184,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 245.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 84,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 547,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,673,000 after buying an additional 39,070 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.40. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,780. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

