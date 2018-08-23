Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,257,533 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257,533 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 2.23% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $535,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.35. 1,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,480. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $115.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

