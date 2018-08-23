Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $315.43 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,693,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 14.33% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000.

VRP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,147. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

