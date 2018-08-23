Chase Co. (CCF) CEO Sells $859,829.25 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total transaction of $859,829.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,971,368.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CCF opened at $128.85 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $131.35.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 498.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chase by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

