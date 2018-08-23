ChatCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $151,381.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Huobi, Coinnest and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $151,381.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ZB.COM, LBank, Binance, HitBTC, Coinnest, Huobi, EXX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

