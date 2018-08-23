Chembio Diagnostics Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 26.91% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEMI. ValuEngine downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CEMI stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchmark Capital Advisors grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.