Chemical Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Chemical Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.