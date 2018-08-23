Chemical Bank Invests $188,000 in AES Corp (AES) Stock

Chemical Bank acquired a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on AES and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

