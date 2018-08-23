Chemical Bank Purchases New Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

NYSE A opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

