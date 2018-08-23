Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.01

News articles about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 48.1564672004093 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of CHK opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

