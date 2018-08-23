Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.8333900378921 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CHKR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,642. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

