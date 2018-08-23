Childrens Place (PLCE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.97-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. Childrens Place also updated its FY19 guidance to $8.09-8.29 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Childrens Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Childrens Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

In other news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,863,195.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,419.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.