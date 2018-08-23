China Biologic Products (CBPO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.50 and last traded at $102.88. 3,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

