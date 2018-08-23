China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNP traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,994. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 49.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 156.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

