CI Financial (CIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.80

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.80 and last traded at C$21.17, with a volume of 1774408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.62.

CIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays cut CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Peter W. Anderson purchased 15,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.50 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Also, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 56,500 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,188,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,760.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

