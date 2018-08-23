CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 44,250 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PGJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (BMV:PGJ) by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

PGJ opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $638.00 and a twelve month high of $960.00.

