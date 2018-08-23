CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 9,720 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 253.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 143,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.71.

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $2,931,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $231,182.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,044. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

