Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Stake Lifted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $230,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $266,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $340,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $356,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $37.21 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.