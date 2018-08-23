Cision (CISN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.41

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 8767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

CISN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Get Cision alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cision had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cision Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $3,536,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,591,523.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Cision in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cision in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cision in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cision in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Cision in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cision Company Profile (NYSE:CISN)

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.