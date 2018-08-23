Citadel Reaches Market Capitalization of $273,525.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Citadel has a total market cap of $273,525.00 and approximately $3,468.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,528,006 coins and its circulating supply is 10,528,016 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

