Citi Trends (CTRN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03) – $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-3% to ~$180.4-182.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.80 million.Citi Trends also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $430.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $359,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.