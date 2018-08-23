Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS opened at $112.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 64.77% and a net margin of 3.23%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $103.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $234,505.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,427 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $1,072,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,786,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,384 shares of company stock worth $2,818,361. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.21.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

