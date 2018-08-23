Clams (CLAM) Price Tops $2.27 on Exchanges

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Clams has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00035393 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Clams has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $33,080.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00061689 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00062677 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00090650 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00028344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,845,639 coins and its circulating supply is 3,184,869 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

