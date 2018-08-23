Clarke Inc. (CKI) Insider Clarke Inc. Purchases 35,000 Shares

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) insider Clarke Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,500.00.

Clarke Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 28th, Clarke Inc. purchased 17,500 shares of Clarke stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,375.00.

Shares of TSE:CKI traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697. Clarke Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.75.

Clarke (TSE:CKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Clarke had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 million for the quarter.

Clarke Company Profile

Clarke, Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

