CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in CMS Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,695,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS opened at $49.11 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $138,615.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.