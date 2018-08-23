Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 386,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 156.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.50. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 2.13%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 568.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $158,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $820,636. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.