Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Coherus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04).

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $19.25 on Monday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $172,440.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $33,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $258,734. Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

