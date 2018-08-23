Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $111,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.78.

BA stock opened at $350.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing Co has a one year low of $234.29 and a one year high of $374.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

