Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Boosted by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,052,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Comcast by 9.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 24.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257,371 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Comcast by 108.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,158,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Comcast by 23.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $747,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,705 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Comcast to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.