Comerica Bank Sells 3,621 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 254,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 25.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

