Comerica Bank Sells 944 Shares of GATX Co. (GATX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GATX by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GATX by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Mizuho began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on GATX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GATX opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $349.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.50 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 37.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

In other GATX news, VP William M. Muckian sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $333,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael T. Brooks sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $465,737.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,297.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,722 shares of company stock valued at $971,275 over the last 90 days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

