Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers Acquires 3,047 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $172,947.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $1,404,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 62.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.