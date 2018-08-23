Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $907,000 Position in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 1,243.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stag Industrial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stag Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of STAG opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $85.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.32 million. research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1183 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 84.02%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (the ?Company?) is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

