Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1,227.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $23.63 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

