Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 17,453 EPR Properties (EPR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 20.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $736,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 138,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,897,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $489,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

NYSE:EPR opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

