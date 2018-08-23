Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 11,912 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,848,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,796 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 754,755 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,451,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,698,000 after purchasing an additional 584,929 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,964,000 after purchasing an additional 221,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $102.09 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $85.16 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $502,745.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,563 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

