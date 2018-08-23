Comparing Vuzix (VUZI) and Harmonic (HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ: VUZI) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic -11.52% -5.68% -2.46% Vuzix -318.25% -74.46% -65.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harmonic and Vuzix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vuzix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Harmonic currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. Vuzix has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.06%. Given Vuzix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Harmonic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmonic and Vuzix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $358.25 million 1.27 -$82.95 million ($0.54) -9.81 Vuzix $5.54 million 31.69 -$19.63 million ($1.02) -6.27

Vuzix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmonic. Harmonic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vuzix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vuzix beats Harmonic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing systems, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based converged cable access platform solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming. The company's products also include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; AR wearable products, which provide users with a live, direct, or indirect view of a physical real-world environment. Its products are worn as eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. In addition, it offers an app store on its Websites where users can download and purchase applications, including third party applications; VUZIX Basics, an application that provides the fundamental benefits of smart glasses to users; and VUZIX Basics Video provides remote telepresence capabilities. Further, the company provides waveguide optics and design reference kits, and custom and engineering solutions. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to consumers, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, value added resellers, and Webstores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.