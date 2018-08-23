Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to announce $111.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.50 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $66.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $375.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.50 million to $395.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $583.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $582.10 million to $585.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 402.3% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 280,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 182,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 782.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.41. 300,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,775. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.61. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas; and New Mexico and the Mid-Continent region. The company owns interests in 1,309 producing oil and natural gas wells.

