Concho Resources (CXO) Given “Buy” Rating at KLR Group

KLR Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $210.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.48.

Concho Resources stock opened at $136.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark B. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $166,582,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,790,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $662,804,000 after purchasing an additional 668,035 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter worth $84,087,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 16,439.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 393,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2,550.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 292,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 281,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

