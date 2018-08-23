Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,000 Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,655,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,995 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,430,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2,933.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 686,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4,024.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,794.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $115.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

